Rudy Giuliani grins in newly released mugshot in Arizona ‘fake electors’ case

Rudy Giuliani was pictured grinning with his head tilted down in a new mugshot released Monday after he was indicted in Arizona for his alleged role in a plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The former New York City mayor has pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges, including fraud, forgery and conspiracy, for the alleged scheme that hoped to see Donald Trump remain in the White House.

Giuliani, 80, is accused of spreading false claims of election fraud in Arizona following the 2020 election and pressuring state legislators in the Grand Canyon State to change the results, which saw Joe Biden win by a slim margin.

