Democrats in full-blown panic over Biden's disaster debate

It was an extraordinary debate. Here are the highlights:

Joe Biden froze 12 minutes in, losing his train of thought answering a question about Medicare.

Trump has vehemently denied calling dead soldiers 'suckers and losers.'

Trump also denied sleeping with Stormy Daniels, saying: 'I did not have sex with a porn star.'

Biden fumbled an answer about the border and Trump responded: 'I really don't know what he just said.'

The two candidates had a bizarre argument about their golf handicaps.

Biden and Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate.