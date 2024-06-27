Democrats in full-blown panic over Biden's disaster debate

It was an extraordinary debate. Here are the highlights:
Joe Biden froze 12 minutes in, losing his train of thought answering a question about Medicare.
Trump has vehemently denied calling dead soldiers 'suckers and losers.'
Trump also denied sleeping with Stormy Daniels, saying: 'I did not have sex with a porn star.'
Biden fumbled an answer about the border and Trump responded: 'I really don't know what he just said.'
The two candidates had a bizarre argument about their golf handicaps.
Biden and Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate.