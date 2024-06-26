New Video Hints Saudi Arabia Helped Plan 9/11. Why Release It NOW?

Shocking video from 1999 was recently unsealed in a lawsuit by families of 9/11 victims. The video has been in the possession of the FBI and it shows a man filming locations in Washington, DC. The man, who the FBI has identified as a Saudi intelligence agent, discusses a “plan” that required the scouting. So, was the FBI aware of Saudi involvement in 9/11? And why was this footage released NOW?! Well, Glenn has a theory: Saudi Arabia is threatening to end the petrodollar? So, is this a threat from the United States in response? If so, Glenn says, “this is another step towards global war.”