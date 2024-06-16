'New Nostradamus' names date World War 3 will start

An Indian astrologer has boldly declared the start date of World War III - predicting it could begin within days.

Kushal Kumar, known as the 'New Nostradamus,' has claimed World War III could begin on June 18, 2024.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Kumar said, 'Now, Tuesday, 18 June 2024 has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger WW3 although 10 and 29 June may have a say as well.'

'So, watch the developing war scenario in hotspots across the globe as days pass by,' he added.

Kumar originally made this prediction in May, and is doubling down - despite forecasting the wrong date previously.

He previously predicted June 10 as the war's start date, which did not occur, casting doubt on the accuracy of his predictions.

Daily Mail