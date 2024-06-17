A Cry For Help? Joe Biden Declares Saturday June 15 'World Elder Abuse Awareness Day'

President Joe Biden released a proclamation this week declaring June 15 "World Elder Abuse Awareness Day," which resulted in critics pondering whether or not his statement was a personal cry for help.

Biden, 81, encouraged Americans to "improve our Nation's prevention of and response to elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation." This follows a critical performance at the G7 Summit in Italy, in which questions surrounding the president's cognitive health returned to global headlines.

In the proclamation, President Biden wrote: "During World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we recommit to standing with elder abuse survivors, shedding light on this important issue, and creating a world in which no older person has to live in fear of violence, abuse, or neglect." "Elder abuse goes against everything we stand for as a Nation - and my Administration is working relentlessly to stop it," Biden continued.

