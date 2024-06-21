How Many More Have to Die Joe Biden? Jocelyn Nungaray - Strangled by 2 Illegal Aliens Who Entered the US Just Weeks Ago

"She was an amazing little girl, amazing," said Alexis Nungaray Jocelyn,'s mother. "I was so excited to see the woman she was going to turn into."

But Jocelyn Nungaray will forever be 12-years-old.

Add Jocelyn Nungaray’s name to a tragic and growing list of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin and so may others that needlessly died at the hands of people who never should have been here.

These 2 Venezuelan monsters killed Jocelyn Nungaray who was 12 years old.

Look at her mother’s grief. Look into her eyes and tell her that we’re “fear mongering.”

“She’s so young. She’s 12. They took my baby away. Now I get to let her brother know her sister is never coming home.” - Jocelyn Nungaray’s mama.

@JoeBiden @SecMayorkas - Say her f*cking name.