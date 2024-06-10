Furious Pelosi Rants on MSNBC, Dismisses Explosive New Video Admitting She’s Responsible for Lack of National Guard on J6
In a recent MSNBC interview, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi dismissed the explosive new video that revealed her admitting she refused to secure the Capitol on January 6th.
🚨 Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump.— Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024
NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED:
"I take responsibility."
WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB
JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi just went on MSNBC calling the video of her admitting SHE refused to secure the Capitol on January 6th “revisionist history.”— Alan Jacoby (@AlanJacobyJr) June 10, 2024
Nancy Pelosi hates you and thinks you are stupid. WOW! pic.twitter.com/KeMOa2LRM9