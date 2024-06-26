Alex Jones Explains the Real Reason Infowars is Shutting Down

Alex Jones’ bankruptcy trustee has laid out a plan to shut down Infowars and liquidate his assets in order to pay some of the $1.5 billion he owes to Sandy Hook families. But Alex joins Glenn as a guest to explain why he believes it was never about the money. It was always about stopping his speech. So, why is he now planning to shut down Infowars? Alex explains why he agreed to this liquidation plan, why he’s refusing to be silenced, what he plans to do next, and how all this lawfare they’re using against him may soon be turned on the rest of us.