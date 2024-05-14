Former President Donald Trump has accused Democrats of planning to exploit the bird flu and reinstate COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates to rig the 2024 election. He claims that the left is using fear-mongering about new variants to justify power grabs and lockdowns, similar to their alleged actions during the 2020 election. Trump has urged a strong win in the upcoming election to prevent rigging and has stated that he and his supporters will not comply with any such measures.

Trump Alleges Democrats' Rigging Plans: Bird Flu, COVID Lockdowns, 2024 pic.twitter.com/IefrGMWMN3 — News and Java 🇺🇲 (@newsandjava) May 14, 2024