Trump Violates Gag Order, Dares Judge to Jail Him

On Saturday, Donald Trump expressed that he would consider it a "great honor" to face imprisonment if he violated a gag order, signaling a heightened level of criticism directed towards New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan and other judicial figures involved in the Alvin Bragg trial in New York.

On Monday, Merchan, the judge presiding over Trump's hush money trial scheduled to commence on April 15, broadened his gag order against Trump to encompass not only the judge's family but also the family of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Posting on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, "Now, we have Merchan, who is not allowing me to talk, thereby violating the Law and the Constitution, all at once. It is so bad what he is trying to get away with - How was he even chosen for this case??? I heard he fought like hell to get it, and all of the rest of them also! If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the "clink" for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela - It will be my GREAT HONOR. We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause. We are a Failing Nation, but on November 5th, we will become a Great Nation again. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Source: thepostmillennial.com