Trump Challenges Biden To Debate

Trump's shocking 2-word ultimatum to Biden has the nation buzzing. The former president is demanding a drug test before any debate, citing Biden's erratic behavior and the White House cocaine scandal as cause for concern. Trump accused Biden of being "higher than a kite" during the State of the Union address, raising suspicions about the president's sobriety. With the 2024 election looming, Trump is insisting on a level playing field and calling for mandatory drug testing to ensure the American people get the answers they deserve. Will Biden accept the challenge, or will he face the consequences of refusing? As the political landscape heats up, this bold move by Trump has the potential to rock the presidential race. Don't miss our special report as we dive deeper into this developing story and its implications for the future of our nation.