Crackhead Barney Says She Was 'Maimed' By Alec Baldwin

By Sam Spade,

In a shocking turn of events, anti-Israel activist Crackhead Barney has accused Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin of physically assaulting her during a heated coffee shop encounter in New York City. The incident took place on April 24, 2024, and was caught on video by the activist herself.

According to the video footage and Crackhead Barney's account, the altercation began when she approached Baldwin and started hounding him with pro-Palestinian demands. The situation quickly escalated, with Baldwin allegedly becoming aggressive and ultimately punching the phone out of her hand.

The activist, who goes by the name Crackhead Barney on social media, has been vocal about the incident, sharing her story and the video on various platforms. In a recent statement to TMZ, she claimed that she was "maimed" by Baldwin's actions and expressed her shock and disappointment at the actor's behavior.

Despite the allegations, Crackhead Barney has not yet reported the incident to the police. Instead, she has chosen to share her story with the public through social media and interviews.

This is not the first time that Alec Baldwin has been involved in a high-profile altercation. In 2021, the actor was involved in a fatal shooting on the set of the film "Rust," where a prop gun discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin has faced significant backlash and legal troubles following the incident.

As the story continues to unfold, many are left wondering how this latest altercation will impact Baldwin's already controversial public image.