Alvin Bragg Prepares for Trump Trial Despite Lack of Clear Offense

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is currently prosecuting former President Donald Trump in a criminal trial over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. However, there is a notable absence of a clear legal basis for the charges.

Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations for his role in the hush money payments. The payments were made to prevent Daniels from speaking publicly about an alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 election.

The prosecution argues that the payments constituted an illegal campaign contribution, as they were intended to influence the election outcome. However, legal experts have questioned the validity of this argument, as the campaign finance laws are federal, not state laws.

Furthermore, the prosecution faces challenges in proving that Trump had criminal intent, as required for a conviction. The defense argues that Trump's actions were motivated by personal reasons, not to influence the election.

