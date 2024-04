Alec Baldwin has been caught on camera punching the phone of a pro-Palestine protester who accosted him inside a New York City coffee shop.

Alec Baldwin being harassed by a obnoxious woman in a restaurant 😯 pic.twitter.com/apKwzf2Da1 — News and Java πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡² (@newsandjava) April 23, 2024