Will Candace Owens Be Trump's VP Pick?

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Andy Ngo about his prediction of Candace Owens’ split with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire coming true and the effect it will have on Candace, the Daily Wire, and the conservative commentary space.

