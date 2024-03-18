Trump considering Vivek for cabinet position, not VP

On Monday, it was reported that Vivek Ramaswamy is no longer under consideration to be Donald Trump's pick for vice president.

The former commander-in-chief told his former competitor that he would instead try to set him up with a cabinet position.

According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the matter revealed that Trump contacted Ramaswamy personally to deliver the news. Among the positions being considered is Department of Homeland Security secretary.