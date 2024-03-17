The response of the liberal media to Trump’s recent remark exemplifies the reason why Americans distrust them

By Andy Italiano,

The extreme left will seize upon any opportunity to attack former President Trump, even if it involves distorting the truth.

During a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump predicted a financial “bloodbath” facing the U.S. motor industry if he is not elected, giving China the green light to flood the country with their products.

However, Trump’s comments were taken out of context and spun to look like he is promising a “bloodbath” if he is not elected in November.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung Issued a statement, clearly stating that the former president was talking about the U.S. auto industry.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also pushed a false truth regarding Trump’s “bloodbath” comment.

“But we have, we just have to win this election because he’s even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath? There’s something wrong here. How respectful I am of the American people and their goodness, but how much more do they have to see from him to understand that this isn’t what our country is about? Praising Hitler praising the Russians — honestly, I didn’t condemn our soldiers for losing or dying in war or being captured in war. He said he was wrong with Russia. They defeated Hitler. What about the millions of Americans who risked or gave their lives? What about him saying that soldiers buried in Europe? He didn’t want to visit them because they were losers,” she said.

This is what he really said:

Speech with full context

pic.twitter.com/7ly7Cf3fEG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2024