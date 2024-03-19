Ron Paul Predicted Today’s Disasters. What’s Next?

For a man who correctly predicted most of the big disasters of the last twenty years, Ron Paul is remarkably humble.

</div> <div class='post-footer container'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML8'> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -110px"> </p> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <rssapp-feed id="iSEXU3LfDpyOyF8f"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p style="margin-top: -34px"> </p> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML4'> <div class='widget-content'> <rssapp-list id="_RYjEQvVIZQEm7Wxk"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <rssapp-list id="_YCzzPHxFidspi7U1"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p></p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML15'> <div class='widget-content'> <table border="0" width="100%" cellspacing="3" cellpadding="10" bgcolor="#336699" height="70" > <tr> <td><font color="#ffffff" size="6" face="Arial Black"> Citizen Free Press</font></td> </tr> </table> <rssapp-feed id="jomXbQL72rFmA65A"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <p> <rssapp-list id="p4kzCG9l3AuXsVMt"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p> <table border="0" width="100%" cellspacing="3" cellpadding="10" bgcolor="#336699" height="70" "> <tr> <td><font color="#FFFFFF" size="6" face="Arial Black"> Drudge Report</font></td> </tr> </table> <rssapp-feed id="JLZHDapIExpvEfaZ"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <p> <rssapp-list id="yPGRpHXhMv5GURGG"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p> <table border="0" width="100%" cellspacing="3" cellpadding="10" bgcolor="#336699" height="70" "> <tr> <td><font color="#FFFFFF" size="6" face="Arial Black"> Liberty Daily</font></td> </tr> </table> <rssapp-feed id="KG0WnO7vEyJozpMT"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <p> <rssapp-list id="jd30UpblwhNKzi1u"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p> <hr /></p></p></p></p></p></p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <h3 class='title'> Cartoon of the Day </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <img border="0" data-original-height="688" width="100%" src="https://grrrgraphics.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Democrats-bloodbath_lie_bath-768x607.jpg" /> </div> </div></div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='no-items section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer section' id='footer' name='Footer'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML3'> <div class='widget-content'> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <table> <tr> <td style="text-align: left; font-weight: normal; font-size: 16px; font-family: Arial; padding: 7px;"> Stay up-to-date with 24-hour news coverage focusing on breaking news headlines and politics. Get the latest updates and analysis on global affairs, political developments, and news as it happens. Your trust means the world to us. Thank you for making us your go-to source for news and information. We're here because of you, and we're committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.❤️ </td> </tr> </table> </div> </div></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/2394796962-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/1794065108-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY5P3hkkzLYcMHy-XVDldXsWbhIIdQ:1710912118154';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2024/03/ron-paul-predicted-todays-disasters.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': 'News and Java', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/03/ron-paul-predicted-todays-disasters.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/03/ron-paul-predicted-todays-disasters.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/6088955667699496201/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': false, 'adsenseAutoAds': false, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4540d11ee6a9acb1', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'interstitialAccepted': false, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'Twitter', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Twitter', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '\x26gt;', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '6088955667699496201', 'postImageThumbnailUrl': 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5fQFgBtePpU/default.jpg', 'postImageUrl': 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5fQFgBtePpU/hqdefault.jpg', 'pageName': 'Ron Paul Predicted Today\u2019s Disasters. What\u2019s Next?', 'pageTitle': 'News and Java: Ron Paul Predicted Today\u2019s Disasters. What\u2019s Next?', 'metaDescription': 'For a man who correctly predicted most of the big disasters of the last twenty years, Ron Paul is remarkably humble.'}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'Ron Paul Predicted Today\u2019s Disasters. What\u2019s Next?', 'description': 'For a man who correctly predicted most of the big disasters of the last twenty years, Ron Paul is remarkably humble.', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AEn0k_tZJxNYyJrAHgmPe3TMyWgWfGS4QXictpCfHLdH69dkcnZlOUdUZVXGOfhoSFgzUF5rafG5APqzz6HmI1DeljCMSDyI3ZBOL4a4h3cWrVRUfHvXtQ', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/03/ron-paul-predicted-todays-disasters.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 6088955667699496201}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': 'News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML5'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '6088955667699496201', 'title': 'Ron Paul Predicted Today\u2019s Disasters. What\u2019s Next?', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AEn0k_tZJxNYyJrAHgmPe3TMyWgWfGS4QXictpCfHLdH69dkcnZlOUdUZVXGOfhoSFgzUF5rafG5APqzz6HmI1DeljCMSDyI3ZBOL4a4h3cWrVRUfHvXtQ', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [], 'allBylineItems': []}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML8'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML4'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML15'}, {'title': 'Cartoon of the Day', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML7'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML10'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'HTML3'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML5', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML5'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML8', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML8'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML4', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML4'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML15', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML15'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML10', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML10'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML3', 'footer', document.getElementById('HTML3'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>