Rabbi Barclay Attacks Candace Owens

Rabbi Barclay joins the show to discuss his accusations and claims about Candance Owens.

</div> <div class='post-footer container'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML8'> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -110px"> </p> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <rssapp-feed id="iSEXU3LfDpyOyF8f"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p style="margin-top: -34px"> </p> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <script async="async" src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-7925784890246017" crossorigin="anonymous" ></script> <!-- NJ21 --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7925784890246017" data-ad-slot="9069395528" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> <p></p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML4'> <div class='widget-content'> <rssapp-list id="_RYjEQvVIZQEm7Wxk"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML15'> <div class='widget-content'> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-7925784890246017" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7925784890246017" data-ad-slot="1629379427"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> <p> <table border="0" width="100%" cellspacing="3" cellpadding="10" bgcolor="#336699" height="70" > <tr> <td><font color="#ffffff" size="6" face="Arial Black"> Citizen Free Press</font></td> </tr> </table> <rssapp-feed id="jomXbQL72rFmA65A"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <p> <rssapp-list id="p4kzCG9l3AuXsVMt"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p> <table border="0" width="100%" cellspacing="3" cellpadding="10" bgcolor="#336699" height="70" "> <tr> <td><font color="#FFFFFF" size="6" face="Arial Black"> Drudge Report</font></td> </tr> </table> <rssapp-feed id="JLZHDapIExpvEfaZ"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <p> <rssapp-list id="yPGRpHXhMv5GURGG"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p> <table border="0" width="100%" cellspacing="3" cellpadding="10" bgcolor="#336699" height="70" "> <tr> <td><font color="#FFFFFF" size="6" face="Arial Black"> Liberty Daily</font></td> </tr> </table> <rssapp-feed id="KG0WnO7vEyJozpMT"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <p> <rssapp-list id="jd30UpblwhNKzi1u"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async="async" ></script> <p> <hr /></p></p></p></p></p></p></p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <h3 class='title'> Cartoon of the Day </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <img border="0" data-original-height="688" width="100%" src="https://media.townhall.com/cdn/hodl/cartoons/MC-tiktok_031524-800x0.jpg" /> </div> </div></div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='no-items section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer section' id='footer' name='Footer'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML3'> <div class='widget-content'> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <table> <tr> <td style="text-align: left; font-weight: normal; font-size: 16px; font-family: Arial; padding: 7px;"> Stay up-to-date with 24-hour news coverage focusing on breaking news headlines and politics. Get the latest updates and analysis on global affairs, political developments, and news as it happens. Your trust means the world to us. Thank you for making us your go-to source for news and information. We're here because of you, and we're committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.❤️ </td> </tr> </table> </div> </div></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/2394796962-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/1794065108-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY4o3VVyZpHh-gD_mGPaR8Y4fMhp2w:1710818383617';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2024/03/rabbi-barclay-attacks-candace-owens.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': 'News and Java', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/03/rabbi-barclay-attacks-candace-owens.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/03/rabbi-barclay-attacks-candace-owens.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/8370887075354189631/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': true, 'adsenseAutoAds': true, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4540d11ee6a9acb1', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'interstitialAccepted': false, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'Twitter', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Twitter', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '\x26gt;', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '8370887075354189631', 'postImageThumbnailUrl': 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GJ9GQ-gexhQ/default.jpg', 'postImageUrl': 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GJ9GQ-gexhQ/hqdefault.jpg', 'pageName': 'Rabbi Barclay Attacks Candace Owens', 'pageTitle': 'News and Java: Rabbi Barclay Attacks Candace Owens', 'metaDescription': 'Rabbi Barclay joins the show to discuss his accusations and claims about Candance Owens.'}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'Rabbi Barclay Attacks Candace Owens', 'description': 'Rabbi Barclay joins the show to discuss his accusations and claims about Candance Owens.', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AEn0k_sjsST1wcfxqHSWY7NDWjT4-s3z4_BaUnp-pdeaUdD05ByuANr0cnoR9Bf-teTnyHNOnuiC43DE2RlrPQe3Lnlgggf6Sb-5lekl7M0NgJkymogjeA', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2024/03/rabbi-barclay-attacks-candace-owens.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 8370887075354189631}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': 'News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML5'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '8370887075354189631', 'title': 'Rabbi Barclay Attacks Candace Owens', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AEn0k_sjsST1wcfxqHSWY7NDWjT4-s3z4_BaUnp-pdeaUdD05ByuANr0cnoR9Bf-teTnyHNOnuiC43DE2RlrPQe3Lnlgggf6Sb-5lekl7M0NgJkymogjeA', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [], 'allBylineItems': []}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML8'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML4'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML15'}, {'title': 'Cartoon of the Day', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML7'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML10'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'HTML3'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML5', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML5'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML8', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML8'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML4', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML4'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML15', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML15'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML10', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML10'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML1', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML3', 'footer', document.getElementById('HTML3'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>