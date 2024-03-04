Protestors Confront AOC at Movie Theatre Demanding She Accuse Israel of Genocide

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at protesters who accosted her at a Brooklyn movie theater and demanded the lefty lawmaker call Israel’s military campaign in Gaza a “genocide,” new video shows.

Ocasio-Cortez was with her fiancé Riley Roberts when she lost her cool and dropped an f-bomb as a couple of protesters badgered her at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema around 5 p.m. Monday.

The protesters complained that Ocasio-Cortez won’t publicly call Israel’s bombing of the Palestinian territory a “genocide” as they confronted her inside the theater, according to the footage.

“I need you to understand that this is not OK,” she told one male protester who held an iPhone near her face.

“It’s not OK that there’s a genocide happening and you’re not actively against it,” the protester shot back.

“You’re lying,” Ocasio-Cortez countered as she walked down an escalator with her beau.

The protesters continued to walk down the escalator behind the Democrat, who was visibly aggravated.

The video then cuts to everyone going outside, with Roberts turning around to confront the rabble rousers.

“Stop,” he said as Ocasio-Cortez walked ahead of him. “OK, stop.”

The lawmaker then ripped into a protester who asked if she was afraid the video clip would go viral.

“You’re gonna cut it and you’re cut this and you’re gonna clip this so that it’s completely out of context,” Ocasio-Cortez fumed.

“I already said that it was and you’re y’all gonna pretend that it wasn’t over and over again. It’s f–ked up, man. And you’re not helping these people, and you’re not helping them.”