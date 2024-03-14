Orwellian Canada wants to put you in prison BEFORE you commit a thought crime

No, Canada!

The country that brought you debanking protesters and government-assisted suicide for the poor now wants to criminalize speech to lock up people for life and to put wrongthinkers under house arrest if the state sees a chance they will commit a crime.

Doesn’t get more Orwellian than that.

The chillingly titled Online Harms Act was introduced in February by Justice Minister Arif Virani.

Virani (like most of the modern left) couched his effort to strip citizens of their freedom in the language of safety, comparing it to a product regulation for toys.

Utter dishonesty: If passed, the law will endow Ottawa with powers that would make Big Brother jealous.

Pissed at your girlfriend? Tell the government she’s likely to commit a hate crime and have her house-arrested.

Worse, one provision in the bill would “increase the maximum penalty specifically for advocating genocide from 5 years to life imprisonment.”

We’re sure a law that criminalizes “advocating for genocide” could never be twisted to criminalize support for Israel.

The pro-Hamas left will have a field day.

The law would saddle social media companies that refuse to bend the knee with insane fines reaching up to 6% of global revenue.

In short, it would be the end of free expression in Canada.

Source: NY Post