Mike Pence Says “Unacceptable” for President Trump to Refer to J6 Defendants as “Hostages”

During his appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning, Mike Pence expressed his views.

He informed moderator Margaret Brennan about his disapproval of using the term hostages for defendants of January 6th.

When Brennan questioned Pence about his thoughts on referring to these individuals as both hostages and patriots, Pence responded, expressing his discontent.

“I find it regrettable that amidst the situation of American hostages in Gaza, any leader would label individuals in our justice system as hostages. It's simply unacceptable,” Pence remarked.

