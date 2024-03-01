Migrant who gestured obscenely at reporters after arrest 'cleared' following investigation

Free as a bird!

A 22-year-old migrant accused of being involved in the notorious attack on two police officers in Times Square was incorrectly identified and has been declared innocent, according to prosecutors on Friday.

The Manhattan DA’s office is closing its case against Jhoan Boada, initially charged with assault during the January 27 altercation that resulted in the arrests of seven other migrants.

“Following a thorough investigation, Jhoan Boada has been cleared of any involvement in this assault,” stated the district attorney’s office.

Instead, the DA’s office identified and charged another individual, initially believed to be Boada.

“Our investigation found that Marcelino Estee, not Jhoan Boada, matches the description in this complaint, wearing the black & white jacket with pink shoes, involved in this assault,” the DA’s office explained.

“Marcelino Estee has been charged accordingly. Consequently, we are dropping the charges against Jhoan Boada.”

Estee, a Venezuelan migrant, appeared in court on Friday and faced arraignment on an assault charge. He was held on $15,000 cash bail.

Boada’s legal representatives vehemently denied his involvement in the incident, which erupted when one of the officers attempted to detain a migrant who refused to leave West 42nd Street.

Surveillance footage depicts the officer grabbing the individual and leading him toward a building, triggering chaos when the migrant attempted to flee.

