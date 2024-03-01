Megyn Kelly Suggests That Trump Currently Holds The Advantage In His Legal Matters

Megyn Kelly, a former prominent figure at Fox News, has voiced her opinion that President Donald Trump has managed to secure a fortunate turn of events in his favor against the Democrats and their politically charged criminal cases.

The recent decision by the Supreme Court to entertain Trump's immunity claim regarding his involvement in the events of January 6 has left Democrats feeling despondent.

There is now a sense of panic among Democrats, fearing that Trump may evade trial for what has been labeled the "insurrection."

The Supreme Court's action follows a period of fluctuating legal developments for Trump, encompassing both negative and positive outcomes.

However, when assessing the overall situation, there is a persuasive argument to suggest that Trump is currently in a winning position.

Megyn Kelly, formerly critical of Trump, expressed a shared sense of astonishment at the recent turn of events in his favor.

While Trump has faced substantial financial penalties from civil courts in New York, totaling over half a million dollars, the prospect of a criminal conviction related to the events of January 6 seems increasingly remote.

Even if the Supreme Court dismisses Trump's immunity claim, the ensuing review will inevitably delay any trial, making a conviction before the upcoming election highly improbable.