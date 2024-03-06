Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Corrupt British Reporter: ‘Why Don’t You Just F**k Off’

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) dropped the hammer on a corrupt corporate media propagandist who tried to goad the congresswoman with a sham line of questioning.

British former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis attempted to lure Greene into a false sense of security by asking questions about President Donald Trump’s epic victory on Super Tuesday.

During the conversation, which took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night, Maitlis asked Greene what message she had for failed Republican primary challenger Nikki Haley.

She then asked about the 45th president’s choice of running mate and what names would be on the list.

The reporter then asked Greene if she might be in the running for Trump’s vice president.

However, Green gracefully replied that she would support Trump no matter who he chooses as his running mate.

Clearly unsatisfied, the “journalist” tried to get a rise out of Greene by accusing her and Trump of “spreading conspiracy theories.”

Maitlis, who now hosts The News Agents podcast, asked:

“Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself?

“He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theories.”

Greene shot back:

“Well let me tell you.

“You’re a conspiracy theorist and the left and the media spread more conspiracy theories.

“We like the truth, we like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms, and America First.”

Maitlis then took things a step further by asking: “What about Jewish space lasers?

“Tell us about Jewish Space lasers.”

Before ending the interview, Greene gave the British propaganda peddler an example of American free speech:

“No, why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers?” Greene replied.

“And really, why don’t you just f**k off – how about that.”