Gold Star dad arrested after heckling Biden during State of the Union

The individual who disrupted President Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday night by shouting was confirmed to be the father of a deceased Marine. He was subsequently apprehended for causing the disturbance.

“America’s safer today than when I took office,” Biden, 81, was in the middle of saying before he was interrupted from the chamber’s balcony.

“Abbey Gate!” Steve Nikoui yelled down at the president. “Second Battalion, First Marines!”

Capitol Police escorted Nikoui, 51, out of the chamber at around 10:15 p.m. and took him into custody.

He was charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding Congress, a misdemeanor that typically results in the offender’s release after paying a $50 fine.

Nikoui’s son, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, was killed by a suicide bomber outside Kabul’s international airport while trying to process evacuees from the Biden administration’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021.

Twelve other US service members were also killed in the blast.

