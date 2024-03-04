The Reality Behind Conspiracy Theories

By Andy Italiano,

The Left often delights in ridiculing the Right for their embrace of conspiracy theories. However, recent events have demonstrated that many of these once-dismissed theories are proving to have some basis in reality. This phenomenon can largely be attributed to the vast accessibility of information on the internet, making it increasingly challenging to conceal secrets from public scrutiny.

What prompts the proliferation of conspiracy theories on the Right while the Left appears less inclined to such beliefs? The answer, in my assessment, lies in the Left's growing propensity for engaging in secretive and potentially unlawful activities. Despite mounting suspicions, they consistently evade transparency, resorting to flimsy excuses to deflect scrutiny. With significant influence over much of the legal apparatus, finding impartial authorities willing to address allegations of corruption becomes a daunting task.

The Left often attempts to discredit the Right's embrace of conspiracy theories by insinuating a predisposition towards gullibility among conservatives. While studies may suggest varying inclinations towards such narratives, a deeper exploration into the underlying factors is conspicuously absent.

Among the conspiracy theories gaining traction, one of the most notable is the prevalence of pedophiles within Left-leaning circles and the entertainment industry. The downfall of influential figures like Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein has lent credence to longstanding allegations, shedding light on the dark underbelly of power and influence. Despite early warnings from individuals like actor Cory Feldman, who bravely spoke out against pedophilia in Hollywood, such concerns were routinely dismissed until high-profile cases brought them to the forefront of public consciousness.

Amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, a myriad of conspiracy theories emerged, some of which are gradually being validated by unfolding events. Assertions regarding the virus's origins in a Wuhan lab and deliberate dissemination have gained widespread acceptance. Similarly, doubts surrounding the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines have been acknowledged by authoritative bodies, with vaccines primarily mitigating the severity of illness rather than halting transmission.

Moreover, skepticism surrounding the effectiveness of masks has been validated over time, with many leftists opting for symbolic gestures rather than practical solutions like N95 or N99 masks. This underscores a prevailing trend of virtue signaling over genuine concern for public health.

The issue lies in the mainstream media's tendency to offer limited coverage of developments that confirm conspiracy theories. You won't find headlines declaring "Right-wing conspiracy theory proven true." Instead, they frequently feature headlines proclaiming the "debunking" of conservative theories, with fact-checking sites abound to discredit conservatives.

There exist several longstanding conspiracy theories that have gradually gained recognition as accurate. Many serve as tests to gauge one's susceptibility to believing them – suggesting a need for adjustments to these assessments. These include doubts about whether Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the existence of UFOs and the government's knowledge of them, and covert government experiments on Americans, such as the infamous Tuskegee Experiment.

Suspicions regarding a powerful cabal controlling much of the government are slowly being validated, although not necessarily in a neat, fascist manner; the control appears to be more decentralized. The Left rarely bothers to refute claims of its significant influence over certain sectors of society, particularly the legal system, media, entertainment, and education.