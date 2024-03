Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson on Joe Biden's SOTU address

Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson on Joe Biden's SOTU address:



"They wanna tell so many lies that you don't have time to counter it all." pic.twitter.com/3c9N92qPk7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 8, 2024

"They wanna tell so many lies that you don't have time to counter it all."