X Faces Government Censorship Orders in Pakistan and India

Within the geopolitical landscape of India and Pakistan, the technology giant X is facing numerous challenges. The Indian Government is pressuring X to censor specific accounts to suppress civil unrest.

India, in particular, has focused X's attention on user accounts perceived to encourage civil disobedience. X has confirmed this, stating that the Indian Government explicitly demanded the ban of these specific users. However, this doesn’t fully depict X’s position. As they work to comply with these directives.

"The Indian government has issued executive orders mandating X to take action on specific accounts and posts, under the threat of significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with these orders, we will restrict access to these accounts and posts in India only. However, we disagree with these actions and assert that freedom of expression should encompass these posts."

While X may be yielding to pressure temporarily, it has disclosed its intention to legally challenge the Indian Government’s broad bans. Past incidents indicate that this is not new terrain for the tech firm. Both X and former Twitter management have been compelled to censor certain comments and users who oppose official rulings.

Notably, X’s efforts to champion free speech were undermined last year when they had to remove a BBC documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following its nationwide ban. This incident highlighted X’s struggle to navigate between local laws and its commitment to free speech.

Twitter has also faced challenges in India, receiving a notice for non-compliance in 2021 for ignoring demands to take down accounts linked to civil unrest. The tech giant was threatened with a complete shutdown in India and legal action against its Indian employees. Although the Indian government denies making such threats, Twitter complied under pressure.

These incidents underscore how authoritarian governments leverage mass communication platforms like Twitter and X to control the narrative and suppress dissent.

Across the border, Pakistan has been observed restraining social platforms primarily over content deemed "inappropriate". Pakistan has previously banned various apps to address content-related concerns. Taking a cue from India, however, the country seems increasingly inclined towards bans as a means to quell civil unrest.