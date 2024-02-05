Washington Post Melts Down Over Trump Trials Being Delayed Until After 2024 Election

The editor of the leftist newspaper The Washington Post has suffered a meltdown over reports that the politically motivated cases against President Donald Trump will not likely go to trial before the 2024 election.

It has been clear from the beginning, though some will continue to deny it, that the underlying goal of the multiple criminal indictments against Trump is to have him stand trial and be found guilty and sentenced to prison before voters cast their ballots in the November election.

Some of Trump’s opponents are openly admitting that goal now, including The Washington Post‘s Associate Editor Ruth Marcus.

As Democrats and their corporate media allies will argue, Trump must be stopped from being elected president again in order to “save democracy.”

Marcus just argued in an op-ed that the “Slowpoke federal appeals court puts 2024 election in jeopardy.”

The electoral “jeopardy” she feared was the possibility that one or more of Trump’s criminal trials might be delayed until after voters have their say in the election in November due to the “unconscionable” slow pace of an appeals court panel.

Marcus was referring in her op-ed to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that heard arguments over Trump’s claim of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution nearly a month ago.

However, the court has yet to issue a decision.

