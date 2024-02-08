Tucker Carlson: The Vladimir Putin Interview

Tucker interviews Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. February 6th, 2024.

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:02:00 - Putin gives a history of Russia & Ukraine

00:25:04 - NATO Expansion

00:30:40 - NATO & Bill Clinton

00:41:10 - Ukraine

00:48:30 - What triggered this conflict?

01:02:37 - A peaceful solution?

01:11:33 - Who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines?

01:24:13 - Re-establishing communication with the US

01:36:33 - How powerful is Zelensky?

01:48:36 - Elon Musk & AI

01:51:07 - Imprisoned American journalist Evan Gershkovich