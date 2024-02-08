Tucker Carlson: The Vladimir Putin Interview

Tucker interviews Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. February 6th, 2024.
00:00:00 - Introduction
00:02:00 - Putin gives a history of Russia & Ukraine
00:25:04 - NATO Expansion
00:30:40 - NATO & Bill Clinton
00:41:10 - Ukraine
00:48:30 - What triggered this conflict?
01:02:37 - A peaceful solution?
01:11:33 - Who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines?
01:24:13 - Re-establishing communication with the US
01:36:33 - How powerful is Zelensky?
01:48:36 - Elon Musk & AI
01:51:07 - Imprisoned American journalist Evan Gershkovich
