Senator Marco Rubio Raises Alarm Over Cyberattack Threat: Potential Impact on Vital Services like Power and Water
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has warned the public of major cyberattacks “100 times worse” than today’s widespread cell service outages. The nationwide outages promoted fears of a cyberattack from a foreign adversary. These reports were also followed later on Thursday by pharmacies being taken down nationwide. In a post on X, Rubio warned that the cell outage pales in comparison to what a potential China cyberattack would look like. I don’t know the cause of the AT&T outage
But I do know it will be 100 times worse when #China launches a cyber attack on America on the eve of a #Taiwan invasion
And it won’t be just cell service they hit, it will be your power, your water and your bank
