Senator Marco Rubio Raises Alarm Over Cyberattack Threat: Potential Impact on Vital Services like Power and Water

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has warned the public of major cyberattacks “100 times worse” than today’s widespread cell service outages. The nationwide outages promoted fears of a cyberattack from a foreign adversary.

These reports were also followed later on Thursday by pharmacies being taken down nationwide. In a post on X, Rubio warned that the cell outage pales in comparison to what a potential China cyberattack would look like.