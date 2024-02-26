Ronna McDaniel formally declares her departure from the position of RNC chair.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has formally announced her intention to resign next month. McDaniel, aged 50, who has occupied the position for seven years, stated her plan to step down on March 8.

In a statement to the New York Times on Monday, McDaniel reflected on some of her significant achievements during her tenure, including the dismissal of Nancy Pelosi, securing the popular vote in 2022, establishing an Election Integrity Department, initiating the committee's first small-dollar grassroots donor program, fortifying state parties through the Growing Republican Organizations to Win initiative, broadening outreach to minority communities through community centers, and launching Bank Your Vote to encourage Republicans to vote early.

She stated, “I have made the decision to step aside during our Spring Training event on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to appoint a Chair of their preference.” She further noted, “Traditionally, the RNC undergoes change once we have a nominee, and it has always been my intention to respect that tradition.”

McDaniel, who is the niece of two-time Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, became the second woman to lead the RNC. Before assuming this role, she served as the chair of the Republican Party in Michigan.