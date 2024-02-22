Republican Sen. Marco Rubio Warns of Major Cyberattacks

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has issued a stark warning to the public, cautioning of potential cyberattacks that could be "100 times worse" than the widespread cell service outages experienced today.

The recent nationwide cell service outages have stirred fears among the populace regarding the possibility of a cyberattack originating from a foreign adversary. These disruptions in cellular communication have highlighted vulnerabilities in our technological infrastructure, prompting concerns about the nation's cybersecurity readiness.

Furthermore, the apprehensions were compounded by reports of pharmacies being targeted by coordinated cyberattacks on the same day as the cell service outages. This synchronized assault on essential services underscores the severity and sophistication of cyber threats faced by both public and private sectors.

While the exact cause of the cell service outages is yet to be confirmed, the simultaneous targeting of pharmacies points towards a deliberate and organized cyber offensive. Such incidents emphasize the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures and robust defense mechanisms to safeguard critical infrastructure and sensitive data.