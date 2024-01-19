LA Innocence Project takes convicted wife killer Scott Peterson’s case, insists new evidence could exonerate him
The LA Innocence Project is taking on the case of Scott Petersen, who was convicted in 2004 of killing his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn child. The LA Innocence Project says it has evidence to prove Peterson didn’t commit the crime. Mark Geragos, the attorney who represented Peterson at his murder trial, says there’s “no way” Peterson committed the crime.
