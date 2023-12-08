Melania Trump Wants Husband to Tap Tucker Carlson for VP

Melania Trump thinks Tucker Carlson would make a powerful onstage extension of her husband, a source close to Trump told Axios. The former first lady has made few campaign appearances this time around — but a Trump-Carlson ticket might encourage her to hit the trail.

Trump, asked last month about Carlson as a potential V.P., said: "I like Tucker a lot. ... He's got great common sense."

The idea of Tucker Carlson has been discounted by many people close to Trump because they assume he'd never pick someone who could outshine him. And Trump's staff is convinced (correctly) that Carlson can't be controlled. But the two men talk a lot.

Rumors continue to swirl that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem might be Trump's choice, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, or even Arizona Republican Kari Lake.