Author: Simon Ateba:

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." - George Santayana

Just like Colorado now, the Democrats, who were mainly slave owners, barred Republican presidential candidate Abraham Lincoln from appearing on the ballots in 10 Southern states during the 1860 presidential election. But Abraham Lincoln was elected as the 16th President of the United States, becoming the first Republican president in American history. NOTE: These states were South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Virginia.

NOTE: Lincoln did not appear on the ballots in those Southern states because they did not support his candidacy due to his anti-slavery stance. The Democrats wanted to keep slavery forever.

NOTE: Those slave states chose to support other candidates or not include his name on their ballots. However, despite not being on the ballots in those states, he won the election with a majority of electoral votes from the states where he was on the ballot.

MY TAKE: It's ironic that the Republicans now are described as the racists, people who hate black people when actually, they brought slavery to an end, and the Democrats wanted to keep black people enslaved, even going to war to secede. May God help us not repeat history.

