Alex Jones Predicts Trump Assassination in Stunning Tucker Carlson Interview

Talk show host Alex Jones predicted that the deep state would kill both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Thursday.
Jones made the prediction on Thursday’s episode of “Tucker on X,” where he spoke with Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation. “You know, the Deep State does kill people and that’s their only next move because this is failing,” Jones told Carlson, saying that the multiple indictments of Trump by federal and state authorities “backfired.”
“And I think they’re going to kill Biden, too,” Jones continued.
