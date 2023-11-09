Trump rally in Hialeah, Florida 11/8/2023:



Trump told supporters at his rally in Hialeah, Florida, Wednesday night — in direct competition with the third Republican presidential debate — that he wears each indictment like “a great badge of honor.” pic.twitter.com/RrkL9RyeF2 — News and Java (@newsandjava) November 9, 2023

