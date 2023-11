This is what our country is about. We are going to bring it back from hell! - President Donald Trump



Join our LIVE Coverage of President Trump’s Speech: https://t.co/dQNgux53i1 pic.twitter.com/pa4qHybekJ — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 18, 2023

Trump: “This is really what our country is all about. We are going to bring it back. We are going to bring it back from hell.”