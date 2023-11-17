This Is the Most Important Speech Jordan Peterson Has Ever Done

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” shares what he believes might be Jordan Peterson’s best speech ever. This the closing speech of the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference in London. The conference was attended by 1500 invitees from over 70 countries, including dignitaries, politicians, and media people, all aiming to solve current global issues. Peterson's speech delved into the concept of identity and its connection to faith and responsibility. He argued that a proper identity is the union of faith and responsibility, and it is through service to others that we find meaning in life. He criticized the current trend of teaching young people to focus on their immediate needs and self-interest, arguing that this leads to misery. Instead, he advocates for a life of responsibility and sacrifice, which he believes leads to a meaningful and fulfilling life. He ended his speech by encouraging the audience to adopt this perspective and use it to make a positive impact on the world.