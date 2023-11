Megyn Kelly is joined by The Federalist's Emily Jashinsky and The Fifth Column's Michael Moynihan to discuss Nikki Haley calling Vivek Ramaswamy "scum" after he critiqued her daughter's use of TikTok, Haley's response to the "three-inch heels" insult, whether Vivek should have joked about DeSantis' heels, and more.

