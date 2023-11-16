Ramaswamy pushes 'FireRonna.com' while continuing to call for RNC chair to resign

Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is continuing to push for Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign.

"I am sick & tired of this Republican Establishment that has made us a party of losers. Where is the accountability for years of losing: 2018, 2020, 2022 and now 2023? A week ago on the GOP Debate stage, I called on Ronna Romney McDaniel to resign. Now, I'm asking grassroots conservatives across the nation to join me so she can feel the power of the people. It's time to stop the culture of surrender and losing. Resign, Ronna. Add your name to the list," Ramaswamy tweeted, sharing the link to FireRonna.com.

The website asks whether McDaniel should be fired, offering boxes for people to select an answer. The form on the site includes fields for first and last name, cell phone number, zip code, and email address, though email is the only field required to submit. After providing an email address and clicking the "VOTE NOW" button, users are sent to a Ramaswamy campaign fundraising page.

"End the back-to-back-to-back-to-back losing sprees," Ramaswamy tweeted in another post when sharing a link to the site.