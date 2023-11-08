Nikki Haley rips Vivek Ramaswamy as ‘scum’ in fiery exchange after GOP hopeful calls out her daughter’s TikTok use

A visibly enraged Nikki Haley derided Vivek Ramaswamy as “scum” during a heated exchange at Wednesday night’s third Republican presidential primary debate after the biotech entrepreneur invoked the former ambassador to the United Nations’ adult daughter to make a point about the social media platform TikTok.

Haley has previously mocked Ramswamy’s defenses for his prolific use of the app, which some Republican lawmakers allege is a tool used by the Chinese Communist Party to spy on Americans.

At the second debate Sept. 27, Haley told the political newcomer that “TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have. And … honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say.”

When asked Wednesday by conservative radio talk show host and debate moderator Hugh Hewitt about how he can go about banning the Chinese-owned app given his own use of it on the campaign trail, Ramaswamy went after Haley.

“In the last debate, [Haley] made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. So you might want to take care of your family first,” Ramaswamy said.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley shot back in a response that drew a massive cheer from the crowd at Miami’s Arsht Center, as well as a few boos from Ramaswamy.

“You have her supporters propping her up, that’s fine,” the 38-year-old said as he tried to continue his answer.

“You’re just scum,” Haley interjected underneath Ramaswamy’s words.

Ramaswamy went on to argue that the country must “go further” than just banning TikTok.