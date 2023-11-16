Mohammed Hijab vs Rabbi Shmuley On Palestine and Israel

Piers Morgan Uncensored is joined by Muslim philosopher, scholar and YouTuber Mohammed Hijab and the most famous rabbi in America, Rabbi Shmuley for an intense, combative and controversial face-to-face debate.
They discuss everything from the occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, whether the IDF have gone too far in their conquest for justice against Hamas with the civilian death toll rising, children being used as "bulletproof shields", whether Winston Churchill was a war criminal and much more.