Manchin: Biden 'Not the Person We Thought' He Was in 2020, He's Gone 'So Far' Left

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that President Joe Biden is “not the person we thought” he was when he was elected in 2020 and Biden has “been pushed so far to the left” after being “elected being a centrist and moderate.”

After strongly criticizing 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Manchin said, “And then, I’ve been, to a certain extent, on President Biden, he’s not the person we thought that was…elected being a centrist and moderate. He’s been pushed so far to the left. So, if we have this movement in the middle, maybe we can pull people back to a commonsense middle to where they can go.”

Manchin added that a second Trump term would be worse than a second Biden term and he isn’t going to be and doesn’t want to support any spoilers.