Hundreds of ‘violent’ anti-Israel protesters ‘begging for ceasefire’ clash with Capitol cops outside DNC headquarters

Hundreds of “violent” anti-Israel protesters clashed with Capitol Police in Washington Wednesday evening during a rally outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters, prompting its evacuation.

Video shows dozens of officers in riot gear desperately pushing back the unruly protesters as they charged toward the Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE building.

The demonstrators — many wearing black shirts that read “Cease Fire Now” — were also seen trying to grab hold of metal barricades as the officers rushed in to make arrests.