The Drudge Report posted a headline claiming that Elon Musk had stated that Jewish people are "getting what they deserve" in the wake of the Hamas terror attack against Israel and as antisemitism continues its staggering rise across the US. But it wasn't true. Musk didn't say that, and the entire thing was a comment taken thoroughly out of context.

Musk replied to an ad that was released by Stand Up to Jewish Hate. It shows a white father and son in a pickup truck. The man talks to his son about his anti-Jewish social media posts, teaching him that it doesn't make any sense to hate people based on their religion. What is notable about the ad is that it leans into the stereotype that it is white, hick Americans who are bolstering, boosting, and engaging in antisemitism.

Most of the antisemitism that has been seen in the US since the October 7 massacre by Hamas on Israel has been in major metropolitan cities. Arabs have gathered together with educated white liberals to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, to call for the overthrow of Israel, and the removal of Jews from the Levant. Many of these marches have seen the desecration of the American flag and additional incidents have targeted Jewish students on US campuses.

An X user pointed out that that Jewish groups who have bought into the social justice rhetoric surrounding BLM, gender identity, and other anti-racist causes over the past few years have been part of the push to villianize white Americans as intolerant racist rubes.

The account posted "Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them." The user then pointed out that some of those in the Jewish community who are currently horrified by the antisemitism rising around them are likely those who supported the anti-racist rhetoric against white people, such as the oppressor victim mentality.

"I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face, there it is," he said.

"You have said the actual truth," Musk replied. "The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop."

He also took aim at the ADL, saying "And, at the risk of being repetitive, I am deeply offended by ADL’s messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind."

Musk recently said he was considering suing the ADL after they smeared him and the X platform. In September, he revealed that since he'd acquired the social media platform, "The ADL has been trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it and me of being antisemitic." The ADL, he said, had even pushed X to suppress the account of Libs of TikTok over her diligent work exposing teachers and activists who push gender identity and adult sexual lifestyles on children.

Drudge decided to misconstrue that entirely and claim that Musk was saying that the "Actual truth" was a statement from the ad, which was a vile claim about Hitler being "right."

But Drudge didn't even come up with this idea on their own. They got it from Matthew Yglesias, who posted his own commentary. "Meanwhile," he said, "America's richest man chimes in to say that Jews are getting what we deserve for being liberals."

Jack Posobiec brought receipts, showing that it was Yglesias who made this massive leap. "In what possible way is this an accurate summary of what Elon said? You also cut off the full comment he is responding to," he said.

