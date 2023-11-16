‘Count Me in!’ Ron DeSantis Accepts Laura Ingraham’s Offer of One-on-One Debate Against Nikki Haley

Conservative commentator Laura Ingraham floated the idea of a one-on-one debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, offering up her Fox News Channel show as a platform. And DeSantis, who like Haley is running for the GOP presidential nod, has publicly accepted Ingraham's invitation.

"Count me in!" DeSantis tweeted.

DeSantis, who just won re-election last year in the Sunshine State's 2022 gubernatorial contest, is already slated to debate California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) later this month. That debate will be moderated by Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity.

Unlike DeSantis, Newsom is not currently running for president. But Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has reportedly suggested that Newsom is running for president without having "the guts to announce it."

Haley and DeSantis were two of the five candidates who participated in the third GOP presidential primary debate, which was held in Miami last week. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina dropped out just days after taking part in that debate. Former President Donald Trump, who has not attended any of the Republican presidential primary debates, has been crushing his competition in polls so far.

The fourth GOP presidential primary debate is scheduled for December 6 and will be moderated by Megyn Kelly, Eliana Johnson, and Elizabeth Vargas.