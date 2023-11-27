Blind psychic Baba Vanga's terrifying 2024 prophecies revealed

A blind psychic, who reportedly predicted 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic, has made terrifying predictions for 2024.

Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996, was a Bulgarian prophetess who become a cult figure after some of her pronouncements proved eerily true.

Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, she left behind predictions for every year up until 5079.

According to the mystic, 2024 will reportedly bring a host of dark events, including terrorist attacks in Europe, a major economic crisis and biological attacks, as well as an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin.

The one prophecy with a glimmer of hope, according to Sky History, is an increase in medical breakthroughs - but how many previous predictions has Baba Vanga got right?

Droughts and floods in 2022.

9/11.

The Covid-19 pandemic.

Assassination of Indira Gandhi.

The rise of Obama and Trump.

Her own death:

Baba Vanga even predicted her own death correctly, foreseeing that she would die on August 11 1996 at the age of 85.

It came true when the Bulgarian psychic passed away from breast cancer, with her funeral attracting large crowds.

Other predictions:

There are a whole host of prophecies Baba Vanga supposedly made during her 50-year career, including the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine in 1986 and the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

However, there are also predictions the seer has made that have not come true - she predicted an end to natural births in 2023, Earth’s orbit to shift and disastrous solar storms - so far, these are yet to materialise.

She also incorrectly predicted that Europe would 'cease to exist' by 2017, as the mystic said the continent would be turned into a 'wasteland almost entirely devoid of human life.'

However, believers have pointed out that Britain did vote to leave the European Union on June 23 of that year.

Source: Daily Mail